Oceanside Police headquarters. Courtesy of the department

An intoxicated Oceanside man who pointed a gun at police was taken into custody following an overnight standoff near Stoney Point Way, authorities said Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at the home of Edward Bender, 69, at the 470 Stoney Point Way apartments.

Upon arrival, officers tried to make contact with Bender. They could hear him alone in his house “yelling about political topics” and intoxicated, according to Tom Bussey with the Oceanside police. Bender opened the door with a gun pointed at the officers, Bussey said.

At 10 p.m., police sent a public advisory to shelter in place.

Police retreated, then attempted several times reach Bender through a PA system. Oceanside called in SWAT and negotiations teams that were able to get him out, Bussey said. Bender was arrested for assault with a firearm on a police officer and was booked into the county jail.

A bullet-resistant police vehicle and the San Diego County sheriff’s K- 9 and helicopter units assisted Oceanside police.

–City News Service