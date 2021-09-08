Authorities reached out to the public again Wednesday for help in identifying a man who shot a teenage boy during a fight in the College area, leaving him partially blind.

The victim’s family has increased an original $1,000 reward offer to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

A little before midnight on Aug. 21, two 16-year-old boys left a party in the 4900 block of Campanile Drive and were approached by 20 to 30 college-aged men, according to San Diego police. The group accused the teens of throwing a bottle at them, then proceeded to chase them to the 5900 block of Baja Drive.

During an ensuing fracas, the assailants beat one of the boys, and one of the attackers pulled a gun and opened fired on him before fleeing with his cohorts to the west.

The gunfire did not directly strike the victim, but bullet fragments left him with facial cuts and the loss of his left eye, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Updated at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 8, 2021

–City News Service