A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 61-year-old woman was accidentally shot at the historic Belmont Park amusement park in Mission Bay, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 9:54 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle told City News Service.

Four young men got into an argument east of the bathrooms and one, described as in his late teens, started running southbound through the parking lot, Buttle said. A man in his 20s from the group shot at him but missed, and hit the woman near her shoulder.

The intended target fired back, he said. Two vehicles sustained bullet holes and 10 shell casings were found at the scene.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, Buttle said.