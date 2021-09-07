The Subaru involved in the fatal accident on Tuesday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday while attempting to cross Clairemont Mesa Boulevard against a red light, police said.

The San Diego Police Department responded to a call regarding a 62- year-old man who was on the ground near the intersection of Clairemont Mesa and Mercury Street after being hit by a vehicle at about 5:45 a.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man driving an unknown Subaru model approached the intersection on Clairemont Mesa with a green light. The driver — heading westbound in the left lane — struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk, police said.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The accident forced the closure of westbound traffic near the 8100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Lanes were reopened by 9 a.m.

Police were still investigating the accident.

–Updated at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 7, 2021

–City News Service