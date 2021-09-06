A Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District vehicle. Courtesy of the district

Three small brush fires that broke out Monday on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 near the Lomas Santa Fe exit burned about half an acre.

The small blazes were reported shortly after noon. It was unclear what started the fires.

Crews from four fire departments — Rancho Santa Fe, San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Marcos and Solana Beach — extinguished the small fires shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to North Comm.

According to the California Highway Patrol, three fire engines were dispatched. The fifth traffic lane on northbound I-5 was shut down but was reopened around 2 p.m.

Updated at 5:02 p.m., September 6, 2021

City News Service contributed to this report.