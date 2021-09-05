Chula Vista officers at a checkpoint. Courtesy of the department

Seven drivers were cited at a police checkpoint for being unlicensed or having a suspended license, and four vehicles were impounded, authorities said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 1200 block of Olympic Way from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of the 3,333 vehicles that went through the checkpoint, 642 vehicles were screened, the officer said. Police gave six drivers field sobriety tests and made no arrests.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.