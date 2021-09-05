An officer stands outside David’s Friendly Market following the robbery. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A man entered David’s Friendly Market and Liquor in Stockton Sunday, confronted a clerk with a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The clerk at the store, in the 500 block of 32nd Street, complied with the demand. The suspect fled the scene on foot at 9:51 a.m., according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 25-year-old male, wearing dark clothing and a face covering.

Robbery Unit detectives were investigating.

– City News Service