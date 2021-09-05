A North County Fire Protection District engine. Photo credit: @NorthCountyFire, via Facebook

A building at a nursery caught fire Sunday and was extinguished in about an hour, authorities said.

A building used for maintenance at the Everde Growers Nursery at 2500 Rainbow Valley Blvd. was reported to be fully engulfed at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The fire was contained and out by 1:46 a.m., the captain said.

Units from Pala, Camp Pendleton, Vista and Rancho Santa Fe joined the NCFPD to put out the fire, Choi said.