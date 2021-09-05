A San Diego Sheriff’s Department ASTREA helicopter. Photo by Chad Dollick for the sheriff’s department

Deputies arrested three people Sunday following a pursuit prompted by the robbery of a man near a San Marcos shopping center.

The incident began at about 9:38 a.m. Sunday when San Diego sheriff’s dispatchers received a call of a robbery near the Walmart at 732 Center Drive.

The victim reported he was in a fight with three people who stole his wallet and cell phone, according to the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s helicopter, ASTREA, was in the area and the crew spotted the suspects running and entering a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.

The crew directed deputies to the location of the Tahoe, headed toward Nordahl Road, when deputies initiated a traffic stop. As the Tahoe turned left onto Nordahl, one of the three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was detained by deputies.

The Tahoe with the two remaining suspects continued northbound with deputies in pursuit. Authorities said It had passed Rock Springs Road at about 60 miles an hour when the driver lost control and collided with a utility box and wooden pole.

The two occupants suffered injuries – the driver’s were moderate, while the passenger’s were major, but not life-threatening. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The robbery victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and promoting or assisting a criminal street gang. The driver was also charged with evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

– City News Service