The scene of a Saturday brush fire in University Heights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire of unknown origin broke out in the bottom of a University Heights canyon Saturday, prompting evacuations in an area east of Trolley Barn Park.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports of a blaze in the brush – which started heading uphill toward homes on both sides of the canyon off Panorama Drive – at 5:36 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.

Authorities ordered evacuations for approximately 12 homes. Copter 3 provided assistance, as firefighters worked on the canyon rim. In a department tweet, officials said the copter “made all the difference in containing the fire to 1.5 acres.”

They also reported that the brush fueling the fire was “extremely heavy.”

According to the department, seven brush rigs, one battalion chief and 30 personnel responded to the scene.