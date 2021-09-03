Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

Three suspected gang members are in custody on murder charges in connection with the slaying of a 64-year-old homeless man near Chicano Park six weeks ago, authorities reported Friday.

Andrew Juanillo, 23, Angel Olea, 21, and Irving Torres, 20, allegedly took part in the killing of Arturo Reyes of San Diego, who was found mortally wounded on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of National Avenue in Barrio Logan about 3:30 a.m. on July 22, according to police.

Paramedics took Reyes to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death has not been released.

Detectives have determined that Reyes was fatally assaulted during a dispute with a group of men, Lt. Andra Brown said. The reason for the altercation remains unclear.

Juanillo and Olea, who were already in jail on unrelated charges, were re-arrested Thursday on suspicion of participating in the slaying of Reyes. Later in the day Torres, was taken into custody.

“All three will be charged with murder and gang allegations,” Brown said.

–City News Service