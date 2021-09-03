San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. Photo by Chris Stone

A suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a road rage-sparked fight that left a 33-year-old man mortally wounded in the Gaslamp District early this summer.

Bryon Lee, 34, was arrested Thursday in the San Bernardino County city of Ontario on suspicion of fatally assaulting Yacoub Abdallah of Midlothian, Illinois, following a minor traffic accident near Petco Park on June 26, according to San Diego police.

Shortly before 3 that afternoon, patrol officers responding to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of First Avenue found Abdallah lying unconscious in the roadway next to a woman who was trying to revive him, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not disclosed his cause of death.

The woman and a 14-year-old girl who had both been riding in Abdallah’s car were transported to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the solo crash.

According to witnesses, Abdallah had gotten into a fight a short time earlier with another motorist after a traffic accident in the 300 block of Market Street.

“A fight ensued between the two men, which was eventually broken up,” the lieutenant said.

Abdallah and the other motorist then drove off. A few blocks to the north, Abdallah passed out, sending the car he was driving crashing into a light pole, a tree and a power box.

Lee, a former San Diego resident, was booked on suspicion of murder, Brown said.

–City News Service