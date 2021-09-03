A DUI checkpoint. Photo courtesy San Diego Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in Imperial Beach on Friday night.

Deputies will be stopping drivers from 7 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The checkpoints are often announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess than then get behind the wheel.

The location will be chosen based on past DUI accidents and arrests.

The sheriff’s department said drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license and possible jail time.