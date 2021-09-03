Carlsbad police. Photo by Chris Stone

Carlsbad police will visit local bars and restaurants this weekend to teach the public about blood alcohol limits, the department announced Friday.

From noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Carlsbad Police officers will participate in a “Know Your Limit” educational campaign to explain “how little it takes to reach” the legal blood alcohol content limit, which is .08%. Volunteers who have been drinking will be asked to take breathalyzer tests and try to guess their BAC. Officers will use the information to highlight the impact of alcohol on drivers and the consequences of a DUI.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make educated decisions about how they get home after drinking,” said Traffic Lt. Steve Thomas. “It takes relatively little alcohol to impair a driver.”

–City News Service