Photo via Pixabay

Authorities are seeking public help Friday to find whoever stabbed a 54-year-old man to death in his car in El Cajon.

Around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 22, El Cajon patrol officers responded to a 911 report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Graves Avenue. Officers reportedly found Patrick Heard outside his apartment complex with a knife-inflicted wound to the throat. Heard was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

San Diego County CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case, according to a release.

Police described the suspect as a man, roughly 6 feet tall, medium build and wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and a baseball cap.

The El Cajon Police Department was investigating the killing.

–City News Service