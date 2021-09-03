Mexican government officials seized an undisclosed amount of fentanyl pills. Courtesy USBP

Federal authorities Friday announced the arrests of five people suspected of involvement in a thwarted smuggling run in which a U.S. Border Patrol agent was assaulted at the international line in Otay Mesa.

The suspects — four Mexican nationals and a U.S. citizen — were taken into custody Wednesday during a binational raid, according to USBP public affairs. During the operation, the personnel also seized ammunition, fentanyl pills, half a kilogram of methamphetamine, makeshift ladders, vehicles and a residential property.

The arrestees, whose names were not released, were allegedly in a group of about a dozen suspects spotted by a Border Patrol agent between stretches of primary and secondary border fence roughly two miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Seeing the patrolwoman, most of the suspects fled back into Mexico.

The agent then sought to impound a makeshift ladder they had been using, at which point a member of the group who had remained behind grabbed hold of it and tried to wrestle it away, the federal agency reported.

During an ensuing struggle, the suspect thrust a large object, believed to be a two-by-four board, through a slot in the barrier and struck the agent with it before fleeing into Baja California.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut to her face and bruises to her arms, officials said.

The attack was the third assault on USBP personnel in San Diego over the last month, according to the federal agency.

“We take these threats and acts of violence seriously and will do everything we can to identify and bring to justice those who seek to harm the men and women of the Border Patrol,” USBP Chief Raul Ortiz said.

City News Service contributed to this article.