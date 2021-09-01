A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a complaint regarding the conduct of officers during a traffic stop over the weekend in the Southcrest neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

The department’s Internal Affairs Unit is reviewing the complaint regarding Sunday’s stop, which occurred at about 9:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Vesta Street, to determine if any policy violations occurred.

According to a release from the department, the responding officer requested immediate assistance during the stop, and several officers arrived on the scene.

A bystander recorded the interaction on a cell phone.

No further details were released.