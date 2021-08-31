A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 53-year-old Vista man died when he veered into an oncoming car in Spring Valley, seriously injuring the other motorist, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The driver of a Nissan Versa was westbound on Jamacha Boulevard near San Diego Street about 9:30 Monday night when he swerved into an eastbound lane and hit a Toyota Corolla, causing it to spin out of control and collide with a parked Honda Accord, according to the CHP.

The Nissan driver was ejected onto the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner. His name was withheld pending family notification. The 63-year-old San Diego man at the wheel of the Toyota was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

It was unclear if drugs and/or alcohol factored into the crash. Public Information Officer Travis Garrow said it was unclear what caused the 53- year-old man to lose control of the car, but that an investigation was ongoing.

–City News Service