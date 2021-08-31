The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

The death of an inmate at San Diego Central Jail was under investigation Tuesday.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending family notification, was found unresponsive in his housing unit at the Front Street detention center about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s officials. Paramedics tried in vain to revive him before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The man, who shared the cell with two other inmates, did not appear to have suffered any suspicious injuries, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

An autopsy in the case was scheduled for Wednesday, the lieutenant said.