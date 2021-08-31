National City Police. Photo by Chris Stone

Detectives sought Tuesday to determine who shot a man in a South Bay neighborhood, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting in the 2000 block of Rachael Avenue in National City was reported about 8 p.m. Monday, according to National City Police.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of life-threatening gunshot wounds. His name has been withheld “for his own safety,” Sgt. Vincent Fernando said.

Police have released no description of the shooter or shooters.

–City News Service