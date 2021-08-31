A 47-year-old motorist veered off Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido, struck a tree and died Tuesday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 47-year-old woman was found dead early Tuesday in the wreckage of a car alongside a rural road a few miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, the CHP reported. Boulette died at the scene.

Stephanie Boulette of San Diego apparently lost control of her Nissan Maxima for reasons unknown early Tuesday morning while headed north in the 800 block of Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner’s Office.

A passer-by came across the crash site about 3:45 a.m. and made a 911 call. It was unclear exactly when the accident occurred.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 31, 2021

–City News Service