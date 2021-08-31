A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two motorists were wounded within 15 minutes of each other early Tuesday in possibly related car-to-car freeway shootings in Lincoln Park and Lemon Grove.

The first of the two roadway firearm assaults happened about 2:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 805, just south of Imperial Avenue, leaving the victim with an apparent graze wound to her neck, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The second victim suffered at least one gunshot to his back when someone opened fire on him shortly before 2:30 a.m. on eastbound state Route 94, near College Grove Way, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Paramedics took the wounded woman and man — both of whom were able to pull over safely, call 911 and walk away from their cars — to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not believed life-threatening.

It was unclear if the same assailant carried out both shootings, though witnesses described seeing a similar vehicle — a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima — speeding away from the shooting scenes, according to Latulippe.