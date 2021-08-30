A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

The La Mesa Police Department will conduct a DUI checkpoint from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.

“We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk,” Chief Ray Sweeney said Monday in announcing the checkpoint.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of driving under the influence-related crashes and arrests, according to the LMPD.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to deter people from driving impaired, police said.

Those charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the LMPD.

City News Service contributed to this article.