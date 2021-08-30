Smoke from the fire along the Mexican border. Courtesy Cal Fire

The spread of a brush fire along the U.S./Mexico border west of Marron Valley in the Otay Mountain BLM Wilderness has stopped, a Cal Fire spokesman said Monday.

Cooler weather is helping a 60-person crew fight the blaze, which started overnight, and stands at 25 acres and 10% containment, according to Cal Fire.

“Everything is looking good” in terms of fire containment, said Capt. Thomas Shoots, adding firefighters plan to stay at the site Monday night and Tuesday.

There have been no injuries and no structural damage, Shoots said.

It was unclear what started the fire.

Updated at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 3,0, 2021

–City News Service