Two people were injured Monday, one seriously, in a four-vehicle collision in the Barrio Logan area.

The collision was reported shortly before 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Harbor Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Battalion Chief Mike Howell said one person had to be cut out of a vehicle and suffered major injuries, while the second victim suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to a trauma center for treatment, Howell said.

The San Diego Police Department did not have further information on what caused the collision or if anyone was cited.