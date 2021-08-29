Officers investigating after the shooting near Belmont Park in Mission Beach. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near Belmont Park at Mission Beach, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard after a fight broke out between two groups of people at the intersection of Ventura Place and Mission Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Two men ran a short distance from the fight southbound on Mission Boulevard before turning back toward the crowd and firing multiple shots, Heims said.

“One of the males fired several shots,” the officers said. “There were four victims that were shot.”

The shootings appeared to be unrelated to the original fight, he said.

Investigators found: a woman, 21, shot in the left thigh; a man, 19, hit in the right rib cage; a man, 30, shot in the right knee; and a man, 20, shot the left calf.

All victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to recover, Heims said.

After the shooting, the two male suspects, both in their 20s, ran eastbound across 3100 Mission Boulevard into the Bonita Cove park. They remain at large.

Northern Division detectives were investigating the incident.