Authorities remove the body from the scene on northbound I-5 Sunday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

The body of a male that appears to have been outdoors for several weeks was recovered Sunday off Interstate 5 approaching Pacific Beach.

A transient who had been walking down the railroad tracks that parallel the northbound side of the freeway called authorities at about 10:50 a.m. He reported that he saw a body in the upper portion of a large tree along the right shoulder, according to OnScene.TV.

When firefighters arrived, they found the body approximately 10 feet up in the tree, stretched across some branches.

The male did not appear to be a homeless person, OnScene reported. Authorities found a wallet on the remains with identification. In addition, there was no sign of a homeless encampment along that stretch of the freeway.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner took possession of the body.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the death, depending on the findings of the autopsy.