The motorcycle involved in the fatal accident. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 36-year-old man was killed when his speeding motorcycle crashed into a parked vehicle in the South Park area, a police officer said Saturday.

The motorcyclist was speeding westbound in the 3000 block of Juniper Street, where he lost control and struck a parked vehicle a little before 11 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

After the crash, the motorcycle continued down the street for approximately 50 yards, according to a videographer at the scene.

A resident who hear the crash started CPR on the victim until firefighters arrived.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.