Smoke from the Chaparral Fire. Courtesy Cleveland National Forest Twitter

A wildfire that ignited Saturday afternoon at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest and quickly grew to 1,200 acres has prompted evacuation orders.

The massive wildfire, 0% contained, spans both Riverside and San Diego counties. On the San Diego County side, the blaze, dubbed the Chaparral Fire, is burning along Cold Springs Road, northwest of De Luz, near the county line.

Evacuation orders are now in place for those north of Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Additionally, an evacuation warning is in place for those north of Tenaja Road, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

“Residents should go now,” the fire department said.

Officials opened an evacuation center at Murrieta High School. They also established spots to drop off animals – small pets may be taken to Animal Friends of the Valley, 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar, while large animals will be accepted at San Jacinto Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand.

#ChaparralFIRE Fire conditions earlier this afternoon captured by @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/pUU6ePbnDM — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 29, 2021

The blaze broke out at around 12:40 p.m. near Tenaja and Cleveland Forest roads and was 0% contained, fire officials said.

The fire, initially measured at up to 25 acres, exploded to 400 acres in just a couple of hours.

Firefighters battled the flames from the ground and air, including the use of four air tankers. U.S. Forest Service fire crews assisted the 150 firefighters from Riverside and San Diego counties.

Updated 9:05 p.m. Aug. 28, 2021