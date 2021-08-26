An officer sets a flare on the section of Interstate 5 where the pedestrian was killed. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed Thursday morning while running across Interstate 5 in National City and being struck by multiple vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said it responded around 4:50 a.m. to a person who had been struck in the fast lane on the northbound I-5, south of State Route 15.

The victim, whom a videographer at the scene described as a woman, apparently had run from the right shoulder toward the center divider before being struck, according to the CHP.

It was not immediately clear if the vehicle stopped, and how many vehicles hit the pedestrian, the CHP said.

The incident remains under investigation.