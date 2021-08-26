The San Diego Central Jail is shown on March 11, 2021.

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 46-year-old inmate who was strangled at San Diego Central Jail, allegedly by his cellmate.

Deputies staffing the Front Street detention center found Richard Lee Salyers unresponsive in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives questioned the victim’s cellmate, Steven Young, 32, then arrested him on suspicion of killing Salyers, sheriffs Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Young, who initially had been jailed for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender and violating parole, was charged this week with murder.

Salyers, of San Diego, had been taken into custody on suspicion of contempt of court four days prior to his death, the lieutenant said.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive in the case.

– City News Service