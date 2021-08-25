Photo via Pixabay

An Escondido man who was allegedly drunk when his truck crossed into oncoming traffic on state Route 79, killing a motorcyclist, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Eric Randall Cripe, 53, lost control of his northbound 2002 Toyota Tundra near Aguanga Ranchos Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup drifted off the eastern side of the roadway, then swerved back to the left into a southbound lane, where it collided with an oncoming 1991 Harley-Davidson Sportster, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old San Diego man identified as Matthew Garrett Mylerberg, was struck by the passenger side of Cripe’s truck and died at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary alcohol screening indicated Cripe had a blood-alcohol content of .20% — more than twice the legal limit — at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.

Cripe is being held on $1 million bail.