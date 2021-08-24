A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 44-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in the Otay Mesa neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Monday at Airway Road and Sanyo Avenue, where a small red SUV failed to yield at a stop sign as the driver headed south on Sanyo Avenue, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist was hit broadside and taken to a hospital with an open fracture to his left leg, Buttle said.

Buttle said the SUV is possibly a 2017 to 2020 red Kia Sportage with damage on the front right.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was investigating.

Anyone with any information was urged to call police at 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.