Two teens were hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle while walking across a Chula Vista street, police said Tuesday.

Chula Vista Police Officer Michael Knapp confirmed that one teenager was in critical condition while the other was stable following the accident at Fourth Avenue and Park Way, which happened Monday at 7:40 p.m.

The teens’ specific ages were not immediately available. The type of vehicle was also not released.

Knapp said the driver, who is in his 60s, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be a factor, Knapp said.

–City News Service