A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A gun-wielding man wearing a construction-style safety helmet robbed a Chollas View-area American Legion meeting place Monday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 50s, entered the clubhouse in the 400 block of 47th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m., threatened the manager with the pistol and demanded cash, according to San Diego police.

After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled in an unknown direction.

He was described as a thin, roughly 6-foot-tall man wearing a neon-green vest, a face mask and a white hardhat, Officer Sarah Foster said.