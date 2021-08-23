A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

One driver was arrested on a DUI charge, and 35 other motorists were cited for other infractions during a checkpoint over the weekend, Escondido Police reported Monday.

The driver charged with DUI was arrested at Lincoln Avenue and Fig Street — one of 865 drivers who were stopped between 6 p.m. and midnight Saturday, according to Lt. Scott Walters of the Escondido Police Department.

The 35 other infractions included operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Drivers can expect another DUI/driver’s license routine check sometime in September, police said.

–City News Service