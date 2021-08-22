Authorities and bystanders gather at Fiesta Island after Sunday’s collision. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman suffered major head and facial injuries Sunday when she was struck by a water skier’s tow line while out on Mission Bay off Fiesta Island.

The woman and her family, out on a motorized inflatable boat at about 10:30 a.m., were paddling the boat near Ski Beach after running out of gas, according to OnScene.TV.

A witness said the driver of the boat with the water skier seemed to be impatient with the people in the inflatable, honking her horn at them, before passing by.

A few minutes later, the boat towing the skier returned at a high rate of speed.

The skier apparently tried to go around the inflatable, but as he raised his tow rope to clear it, the line hit the victim in the head.

Lifeguards were called in to help the victim to shore. They said that water skiing is permitted in the area, and only those boats are intended to be there.

“Most likely, the boat, the inflatable, wasn’t supposed to be in this area,” lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero told OnScene.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured, but a child on the inflatable was “highly upset and stressed” following the incident.

Authorities impounded both of the boats for the investigation.