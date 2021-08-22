San Diego Police officers take the robbery suspect into custody. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A robbery suspect was in custody Sunday morning after allegedly attacking a fisherman with a large stick and stealing his gear along the San Diego River in Mission Valley.

San Diego Police Department officers were sent to investigate calls about a man threatening and attempting to rob others around 8 a.m. near Hazard Center and Mission Center Road, according to OnScene.TV.

When police located the suspect at the 1900 block of Camino De La Reina, he started to throw objects at them, OnScene.TV reported. Officers then sent a K-9 to help authorities take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was bitten in the arm by the police dog and swiftly arrested, the OnScene.TV account alleged.

Police said the victim attacked with the stick is unharmed and the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to OnScene.TV.

Additional details were not immediately available.