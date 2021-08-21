A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision on northbound Interstate 5 Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 2021 Blue Chevrolet Silverado collided with a black Mercedes sedan at 12:42 p.m. Saturday near Carlsbad Village Drive, according to a CHP incident log.

The Mercedes driver told officers her airbag did not deploy and she hit the steering wheel, possibly sustaining broken ribs, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately released.

–City News Service