An 18-wheel semi-truck lost control and hydroplaned on a freeway ramp Saturday, spilling fuel after hitting the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The crash happened at 6:08 a.m. Saturday on the westbound Interstate 8 transition ramp to southbound State Route 125, according to a CHP incident log.

The roadways were shut down for several hours as crews cleaned up the fuel spill, but were beginning to be reopened at 10:06 a.m., the CHP said.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the semi-truck driver.

–City News Service