emale pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Saturday. Photo via OnScene,TV.

A 63-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The woman was walking across Paradise Valley Road in the middle of the 7800 block at 9:29 p.m. Friday when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her and fled the scene, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered pelvic and tibia/fibula fractures and was taken to the hospital, Heims said. Her injuries were not considered to be life- threatening.

San Diego traffic division officers were investigating the incident.

–City News Service