A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The DUI checkpoint was conducted at North Fourth Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, according to Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Of 1,791 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 798 were screened, Miranda said.

Five drivers were given field sobriety tests and seven unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued.

Four vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

–City News Service