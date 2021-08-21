A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A sedan fatally struck a bicyclist Saturday on state Route 78 in Escondido.

The collision happened just after 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Centre City Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the bicyclist had tried to cross from the center divider to the right shoulder when struck by the white Volvo sedan.

Authorities said the person died at the scene. The driver apparently stopped after the collision.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released. The CHP shut down all eastbound lanes were shut down for the investigation.