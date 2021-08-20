A man suspected of breaching security and stealing a vehicle at John Wayne Airport, causing passengers to be evacuated and incoming flights held on runways, was taken into custody Friday.

The breach was reported just before 7:25 p.m. after the man allegedly left one of the airport terminals, got onto the tarmac and stole a vehicle, according to reports from the scene.

The man reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot. Security evacuated the airport and held planes from departures as officers searched for the man.

Seeing reports from passengers on Twitter that Orange County / John Wayne Airport (SNA) had a security breach and arriving flights are not being allowed to the gate. Quick check of the radar and all these arriving planes are parked in a line on the tarmac right now. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Cja31TP1dy — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) August 21, 2021

Airport officials announced just before 8:40 p.m. that all terminals and security checkpoints were reopened, but were closed again after Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies found the man hiding in the ceiling near a ticketing area, according to KCAL9.

Sheriff’s deputies negotiated a surrender with the man and announced he was taken in to custody just after 9:50 p.m.

His name was not immediately released.

Orange County Sheriffs helicopter appearing to search the tarmac at #JohnWayneAirport pic.twitter.com/GyL2J1vUrH — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) August 21, 2021

Updated 10:45 p.m. Aug. 20, 2021