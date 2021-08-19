Ahmed Mumin in court in 2015. Photo credit: Screen shot, cbs8.com

A state appellate court panel upheld the convictions Thursday of a man who fatally shot another man during a convenience store robbery in Clairemont.

Ahmed Mumin also fired on two San Diego police officers attempting to arrest him days later.

A jury found Mumin guilty in 2019 of nearly a dozen felonies stemming from the 2015 killing of Eric Schade, 48, at an Arco AM/PM store on Balboa Avenue.

The charges included murder and attempted murder of a peace officer.

Jurors also found true special-circumstance allegations that Mumin committed the killing in the commission of a robbery and burglary. That determination resulted in a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on April 16. A masked robber shot Schade, took money from the cash register and fled, according to the ruling from a three-justice panel of the Fourth Appellate District. Schade died at a hospital.

Two San Diego police officers tracked the defendant to an apartment complex in City Heights two days later. A gunfight ensued and Mumin fired through a door. The officers, who were unhurt, returned fire, shooting him in the abdomen.

According to the ruling, forensic analysis showed that the three rounds fired at the officers came from the same gun used to kill Schade.