The panga boat on Windansea Beach in La Jolla. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Fifteen people were arrested Wednesday after a panga boat washed up on Windansea Beach in La Jolla.

A Coast Guard vessel spotted the boat, which had “several visible people” aboard, at about 3:35 a.m. near Bird Rock, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

About 10 minutes later, the boat landed near Nautilus Street, and the panga’s occupants — 13 men and two women — were taken into custody, according to CBP.

A videographer at the scene reported seeing gas cans and life vests on the beach and in the surf.

A Border Patrol spokesman said that of the 13 men, 12 were Mexican nationals and one was from Guatemala. One of the women was from El Salvador and the other was from Guatemala.

No injuries were reported among those taken into custody.