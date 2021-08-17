A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman suffered a broken leg Tuesday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the Sherman Heights area, police said.

The incident happened at 2:13 a.m., San Diego Police officer Scott Lockwood said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing G Street in the middle of the 2100 block when a vehicle struck her and then fled, according to Lockwood.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg, he said.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service