A woman suffered a broken leg Tuesday morning when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the Sherman Heights area, police said.
The incident happened at 2:13 a.m., San Diego Police officer Scott Lockwood said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing G Street in the middle of the 2100 block when a vehicle struck her and then fled, according to Lockwood.
She was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg, he said.
Police did not have a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
–City News Service