Oceanside Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Oceanside Police Department.

Two Oceanside police officers were recovering Tuesday from injuries — including serious facial lacerations — they suffered during a struggle with a combative suspect in a neighborhood near the intersection of El Camino Real and state Route 76.

The lawmen were patrolling in the 2100 block of Benet Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday when they saw David Seth Bibby, 24, on the roadside with a female companion, holding an open alcoholic-beverage container, said Tom Bussey, spokesman for the Oceanside Police Department.

The officers pulled over, got out of their cruiser, approached the pair and asked them to identify themselves, Bussey said. Bibby initially gave them a false name, but the patrolmen were able to determine his true identity and found that he was the subject of an outstanding felony assault warrant, authorities said.

The officers then informed Bibby that he was under arrest and started to take him into custody. As they tried to put him in handcuffs, the suspect alleged began violently struggling, knocking both patrolmen to the ground before running off, Bussey said.

Though injured, the officers gave chase and caught up with Bibby a short distance away. Following another scuffle, the officers were able to subdue the suspect and get him into a so-called “wrap,” a full-body restraint apparatus that inhibits all movement of the arms and legs.

Paramedics took one of the officers to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, where he received 18 stitches for cuts to his face, Bussey said. The other officer was evaluated at the scene for complaints of arm and leg pain.

Bibby was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed knife and petty theft. The reason for the latter charge was not immediately clear.

The suspect was being held on $95,000 bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

–City News Service