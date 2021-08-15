The damaged golf after Sunday’s joy ride gone wrong. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A driver who appeared to be under the influence and may have stolen a golf cart in University Heights, lost control Sunday, leading to a passenger suffering a brain bleed.

Witnesses told San Diego police that three males were in a golf cart being driven fast and erratically near Adams Avenue and Florida Street shortly before 11 a.m.

When the driver lost control, according to OnScene.TV, a passenger fell out of the cart, hitting his head on the street.

The driver stopped, and along with another male, fled on foot.

Those who saw the accident pursued the driver, and eventually police subdued him.

The man with the head injury and the driver were taken to a local hospital.

It’s believed that the third person from the cart got away.