A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times in the Teralta West neighborhood, police said Saturday.
The attack happened at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 4350 block of University Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.
No other details about the stabbing were immediately released.
Mid City Division detectives were investigating.
–City News Service
