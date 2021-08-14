Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times in the Teralta West neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The attack happened at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 4350 block of University Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.

No other details about the stabbing were immediately released.

Mid City Division detectives were investigating.

–City News Service